Princess Beatrice addresses life lessons learned from Prince Philip’s ‘inspired’ life

Princess Beatrice has finally come forward to address her honest feelings about Prince Philip’s passing and the ‘inspired’ life he left behind.

The princess got candid about Prince Philip’s impact in her life during a non-profit patronage event and according to Express was quoted saying, “One of the things that I've always been inspired by is keeping your curiosity and don't be afraid to un-think and un-learn.”

“But also don't feel like you have to have all the answers yourself, one of the things that has always helped me, and this actually is inspired by my grandfather, whose turning 100 this year, but you kind of become obsessed with solving the problem, don't become obsessed with the solution.”

“Because your route to actually finding a way to get through that problem will be different and the path will be different, and it might twist and turn.”

“So don't be disheartened if your first path is not the one you think you have to stick to. Keep focusing on what you're trying to achieve and you'll get there.”

“My second piece of advice is be curious but find the best ways to collaborate and learn the best things that you can along the way, you're not alone.”