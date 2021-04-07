Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose breaks silence on her dad Johnny Depp’s trial

Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose has broken her silence in first interview since dad’s ‘wife beater’ trial, saying 'nobody is perfect.'

The 21-year-old, whose mum is French singer Vanessa Paradis, also described fame as a ‘silly side effect’ of a career in acting.

The Hollywood's dashing star's daughter made her comments after the world learned how Depp would scrawl messages in blood with his severed finger during rows with ex-wife.

Depp's daughter went o to say: 'You can’t be perfect all the time. Nobody’s perfect. Period,’ said Lily-Rose. ‘I think that’s just the fact of life. ‘But I think a big part of keeping a good head on your shoulders is just having a lot of self-awareness and never feeling like you take yourself too seriously to put your actions back into question.'

Last month Depp, 57, was denied permission to appeal after losing his defamation trial in London’s High Court. Lily-Rose says it’s instilled in her to reflect on mistakes.



However, Lily-Rose distanced herself from the idea of starring with her dad again following their 2016 comedy Yoga Hosers. On the prospect of another father-daughter screen appearance, she said: 'Never say never.'