SHC seeks response from PTA on harmful effects of 5G technology

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has served a notice to the Pakistan Telecommunication Technology (PTA) on 5G technology's harmful effects on health, Geo News reported Monday

The court's notice came during a hearing on a petition seeking a ban on the 5G technology. During the hearing, the court asked the petitioner to explain how the 5G technology could be harmful to health and whether anyone had been licensed to roll it out.

"Will the PTA be able to explain whether 5G has adverse effects on health or not ... the world is advancing in information and technology, why should we ban it?"



The court, sending a notice to the PTA, said it would move forward with the proceedings once it receives a response from the telecommunication regulator.

In February, Pakistan had achieved its fastest internet data rate with download speed reaching 1.685 gigabits per second during a 5G trial, IT Minister Aminul Haque had announced.



The minister reported that 5G technology will enable an emerging technological environment in the country conducive to economic prosperity.