Godzilla vs. Kong makes $48.5m on debut, sets pandemic record

Godzilla vs. Kong is nothing but godsend after over a year of theaters experiencing lackluster opening weekends, the box office is roaring back to life.

According to Deadline, the massive Warner Bros mash-up made $32.2million in its three-day weekend, the best that the pandemic has seen while it racked up $48.5million in its first five days.

The Adam Wingard-directed movie was also a hit overseas as it made $236.9million with a worldwide total of $285.4million in 12 days.

While the numbers would have been considered low in another time, especially with a reported budget of $160million, it exceeded Warner Bros’ expectations.

It has also given hope that moviegoers may be ready to return to theaters after a long break caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.