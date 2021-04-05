Godzilla vs. Kong makes $48.5m on debut, sets pandemic record

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Godzilla vs. Kong is nothing but godsend after over a year of theaters experiencing lackluster opening weekends, the box office is roaring back to life.
According to Deadline, the massive Warner Bros mash-up made $32.2million in its three-day weekend, the best that the pandemic has seen while it racked up $48.5million in its first five days.
The Adam Wingard-directed movie was also a hit overseas as it made $236.9million with a worldwide total of $285.4million in 12 days.
While the numbers would have been considered low in another time, especially with a reported budget of $160million, it exceeded Warner Bros’ expectations.
It has also given hope that moviegoers may be ready to return to theaters after a long break caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.