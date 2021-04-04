close
Sun Apr 04, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 4, 2021

Demi Lovato opens up about reliving overdose in ‘Dancing with the Devil’ MV

Demi Lovato recently shed light on the state of her emotions while recreating her overdose in Dancing with the Devil music video (MV).

The singer touched upon the myriad of emotions she felt in an Instagram caption and it read, Creating the music video for #DancingWithTheDevil was not the easiest shoot I've ever done… I create my art to heal, and to inspire others. I'm here today and I'm happy you are too."



