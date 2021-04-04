Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande get major payout after BTS HYBE buys Ithaca Holdings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Scooter Braun has officially promised artists like Ariana Grande, J Balvin and Justin Bieber major equity payouts after HYBE agreed to buy Ithaca Holdings.
The entire deal between Braun and BTS’s agency HYBE has reportedly come up to $1.05 billion and a sum of $40 million will be paid in equity to staff and artists out of stake.
According to Billboard, a total of 39 people, including Braun himself, and Big Machine Label Group CEO Scott Borchetta are reported to gain $161 million in shares from the transaction.
Braun’s individual share calculates up to 462,380 ($86.2 million) Borchetta is set to get about 166,537 ($31.1 million). Artists like J Balvin are to amass over 21,423 shares, Demi Lovato is reported to gain 5,355 shares ($1.2 million) and Quavo is said to receive 1,338 ($287,630).
The rest in line include executives, staff members, artists, and existing Ithaca shareholders.