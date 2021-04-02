Bridgerton season 2 will not have Regé-Jean Page aka Simon Basset

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bridgerton fans were left heartbroken after learning that Regé-Jean Page’s beloved character Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, will not be a part of season 2.
The news broke the via a notice from a post on the show’s Instagram page.
“Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” the message began.
“We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family,” it continued. “Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”
