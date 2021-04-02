close
Fri Apr 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 2, 2021

Bridgerton season 2 will not have Regé-Jean Page aka Simon Basset

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 02, 2021

Bridgerton fans were left heartbroken after learning that Regé-Jean Page’s beloved character Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, will not be a part of season 2.

The news broke the via a notice from a post on the show’s Instagram page.

“Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” the message began.

“We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family,” it continued. “Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

Take a look:



Latest News

More From Entertainment