BTS explain why they don’t want to greet ARMYs post-pandemic

BTS finally got candid over the real reason they refused to meet ARMY’s during their first post-pandemic concert and fans are shocked.



The conversation surrounding post-pandemic activities began on KBS World when the boys were asked about their favorite song to revive for a in-person concert.

After agreeing on ‘ON’ as their song of choice, Jimin made a shocking revelation and took ARMY’s by surprise when he admitted, “Instead of greeting them, we’re just going to do one song after another, since we haven’t been able to perform for so long.”

Later on Suga and J-Hope joined in and added, “Everyone would end up crying if we were to greet them” and “We’d perform in tears” as a result.

