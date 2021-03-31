Video: Abbottabad villagers club leopard to death for injuring man

ABBOTTABAD: Villagers caught a leopard and killed him on Sunday, after the animal injured a man.



A video of the incident went viral on social media, where it can be seen how a man is clubbing a leopard repeatedly to death by a stick.



Villagers in Rohri kill fishing cat

A few days ago, villagers in Rohri caught and killed a fishing cat while another fled from the area.

The villagers were able to track a fishing cat with the help of sniffer dogs. The cheetah, according to the people of the village, had made their lives miserable by hunting and killing their cattle.

When the carnivorous animal came out to prey, the villagers had tracked it down and managed to kill it while another fishing cat escaped.