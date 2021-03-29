Asad Qaiser visits sets of ‘Kurulus Osman’, meets lead actor Burak Ozcivit

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Asad Qaiser, Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan, recently held a meeting with famous Turkish actors Burak Özçivit, Nurettin Sönmez aka Bamsi and the production team as he visited the sets of historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul and Kuruluş Osman.
The photos were shared on the official Facebook page of PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the official Instagram of Kurulus: Osman.
Meanwhile, according to reports, the production team of Dirilis: Ertugrul and Kurulus: Osman will be visiting Pakistan after Eid.
The report further says that during the meeting, Asad Qaiser and Turkish screenwriter Mehmet Bozdağ agreed to Pakistan-Turkey’s joint venture for the production of a new drama.