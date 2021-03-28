Lil Nas X's 'evil' shoe collab contains human blood

It seems that fashion has no borders for rapper Lil Nas X whose latest shoe collaboration contains a drop of human blood.

Keeping the underworld in mind, the classic Nike Air Max ’97 take a demonic spin which the rapper, in collaboration with MSCHF, fittingly calls Satan Shoes.

Coming at a limited edition stock of just 666 pairs, the kicks have 66 CCs of red ink which also includes a drop of human blood.

Emblazoned on the side is Bible scripture’s Luke 10:1, which refers to Satan’s banishment from heaven.

Furthermore, the design features upside-down crosses and a pentagram attached to the shoe laces.

They are also individually numbered and come at a steep price of $1,018.



