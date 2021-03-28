Lil Nas X's 'evil' shoe collab contains human blood

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It seems that fashion has no borders for rapper Lil Nas X whose latest shoe collaboration contains a drop of human blood.
Keeping the underworld in mind, the classic Nike Air Max ’97 take a demonic spin which the rapper, in collaboration with MSCHF, fittingly calls Satan Shoes.
Coming at a limited edition stock of just 666 pairs, the kicks have 66 CCs of red ink which also includes a drop of human blood.
Emblazoned on the side is Bible scripture’s Luke 10:1, which refers to Satan’s banishment from heaven.
Furthermore, the design features upside-down crosses and a pentagram attached to the shoe laces.
They are also individually numbered and come at a steep price of $1,018.