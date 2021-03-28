On this day: Pakistan thrashed India by 168 runs in historic Bangalore Test match

The victorious Pakistan cricket team pose with the trophy after thrashing India in the Bangalore Test. Photo: Saj Sadiq Twitter account

Sixteen years ago today, Pakistan registered an emphatic victory over India in the Bangalore Test match, defeating the home side by 168 runs.



When Pakistan toured India in 2004/2005 to play Test matches and a couple of ODIs, everyone wondered whether Pakistan's batting would rise to the expectations.



Turns out it did.



As far as the Bangalore Test match is concerned, Pakistan batted first, piling up a mammoth total of 570 runs before the green shirts were dismissed by India. Younis Khan frustrated the Indian bowlers by playing one hell of a knock, scoring 267 runs from 504 balls while Inzamam put up an impressive 184 runs from 267 balls, on the scoreboard.

In response, the home side managed to score 449 runs before they were dismissed. Sehwag made a laudable double-century while VVS Laxman remained unbeaten on 79.

Leg spinner Danish Kaneria was the pick of the Pakistani bowlers in the first inning, picking up 5 wickets while Mohammad Sami notched three impressive ones.

Younis Khan once again starred in the second inning when Pakistan batted, scoring an unbeaten 84 off 98 balls and Yasir Hameed pitched in with 76 runs before Pakistan declared at 262/2.

India needed 383 runs to win the Test match but failed in their attempt. This time, Shahid Afridi rose to the occasion by taking three wickets while spinner Arshad Khan took two to dismiss India for 214 runs, 168 short of the target.

While Younis Khan was deservedly awarded the Player of the Match award, India's Virender Sehwag won the Player of the Series one for his stellar batting.

In the Test series, Danish Kaneria managed to take the highest number of wickets out of all the bowlers, taking 19 scalps at an average of 31.52.