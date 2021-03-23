close
Tue Mar 23, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
March 23, 2021

Punjab hiring 3,423 lecturers for govt colleges

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 23, 2021
The logo of Punjab Higher Education Department.

LAHORE: The Punjab government has started the process for the recruitment of nearly 3,500 lecturers for the government colleges, Secretary Higher Education Nadeem Mehboob said Tuesday.

In a statement, the secretary said that the government has requested the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) for the recruitment of teachers.

Nadeem Mehboob said the vacant posts would be filled in phases and the PPSC has been approached by the education department for the recruitment of 2,691 female and 732 male lecturers in the public sector colleges.

The request was made after a summary to this effect was approved by the chief minister's office, he added.

