Linkin Park front man Chester Bennington’s widow pens birthday tribute for him

As the world remembered late Linkin Park front man Chester Bennington on his 45th birthday, his widow has penned an emotional tribute for him.

Talinda Bennington turned to her Instagram and shared a touching tribute for her late husband on his 45th birth anniversary.

"Happy Birthday. You would have been 45 and yes, Tyler would have you doing this dance again! This life without you never gets easier or less painful,” she wrote along with a video of the late singer dancing with their son Tyler who is now 15.

“We miss you dearly. We will celebrate you in so many ways today....Tyler teaching the girls and I this dance will be just one. We love you forever,” she added.

The Linkin Park lead singer took his own life in July 2017 after a long battle with depression and mental illness. He committed suicide on the birthday of his close friend Chris Cornell who had also taken his own life two months prior to Chester’s death.

