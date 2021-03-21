Imran Ashraf Awan poses for a picture with Shahid Afridi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Imran Ashraf Awan on Sunday took to Instagram to share a picture with former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi.
The actor apparently met the cricket hero at an airport and couldn't resist taking a picture.
The picture shows Afridi and Awan posing for the camera along with a veteran TV actor.
"The handsome Lala," Imran captioned the photo shared on his Instagram.
Thousands of people liked the picture within a few minutes after the actor posted it on the Facebook-owned app.