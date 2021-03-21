close
Sun Mar 21, 2021
March 21, 2021

Imran Ashraf Awan poses for a picture with Shahid Afridi

Sun, Mar 21, 2021

Imran Ashraf Awan on Sunday took to Instagram to share a picture with former Pakistan cricket captain  Shahid Afridi.

The  actor apparently met the cricket hero  at an airport and couldn't resist taking a picture.

The picture shows Afridi and Awan posing for the camera along with a veteran TV actor.

"The handsome Lala," Imran captioned the photo shared on his Instagram.

Thousands of people liked the picture within a few minutes after the actor posted it on the Facebook-owned app.



