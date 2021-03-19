TikToker Addison Rae lands lead role in Netflix movie "He's All That"

TikTok's superstar influencer Addison Rae is all set to make a debut on the big screen with her lead role in the Netflix movie "He's All That."

Taking to Instagram, the TikToker posted a screenshot of a news report about her debut movie coming to Netflix. She captioned the post: "DREAM COME TRUE @netflix!!!!! ♥️ 190 countries.. insane."







The 20-year-old TikTok star Rae enjoys a massive following of 78 million followers on TikTok and 36.6 million on Instagram. She plays Padgett Sawyer, an influencer who has taken a challenge to transform her high school’s outcast into a prom king.

Her mother's role played by Rachael Leigh Cook, who played the lead role in the original movie.

Netflix has scooped the flick "He's All That" in a reported $20 million deal. The streamer will release the flick globally.

It is mainly because of the TikToker Addison Rae that production company Miramax greenlighted the movie 'He's All That' as her lead role also prompted the social media's video-sharing platform to bankroll it.

Directed by Mark Waters (Mean Girls, Freaky Friday), the film was written by R. Lee Fleming, who wrote the ’90s original also.