Bilawal assures Aurat March organisers of Sindh govt's support for women rights

Twitter/Pakistan Peoples Party/via The News

KARACHI: Organisers of the Pakistan-wide Aurat March, a rally to mark International Women's Day every year, have the full support of the PPP-led government of Sindh for women rights, the party's head assured them on Wednesday.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari met with a delegation of the Aurat March Karachi's organisers, who called on him to discuss the problems they were facing in the aftermath of the rally, as well as the security concerns due to "a false propaganda had been unleashed against them".



The Aurat March delegation's visit comes in the backdrop of a flurry of hate, threats of violence, and intimidation against women, the transgender community, and non-binary folks who protested against oppression earlier this month.

Bilawal applauded the Aurat March organisers for highlighting Pakistani women's issues but expressed concern and regret over the "misuse of blasphemy laws" to target them.

Women's "strong voices" during the Aurat March 2021 "had shaken those who undermined their abilities", he said, following a briefing on Aurat March's security concerns and other issues in the context of false propaganda and doctored videos.

"The misuse of blasphemy laws by certain elements to target women marchers is regrettable," the PPP boss added.

Underlining how women's role is crucial in all national spheres of life, he explained that he was "happy" that organisers of the Aurat March 2021 "highlighted the frustrations and problems of Pakistani women".

Representatives of the transgender community and non-binary folks were also present in the meeting and apprised the PPP chair of the problems they face both on a daily basis and in the aftermath of the rally.

"Aurat March organisers thanked Bilawal and the PPP for their continued support for women's rights," the party said on Twitter, adding that he listened to their demands and assured them of the Sindh government's continued support for their cause.

A young voice among Pakistan's aged lawmakers, the 32-year-old politician also mentioned the courageous role of his mother, the late Benazir Bhutto, when the Aurat March organisers spoke of the threats they were constantly receiving.

Images and videos published on social media by unidentified individuals shortly after Aurat March 2021 — Women's March — was held in various cities across Pakistan caused a controversy because it was, according to the organisers, edited to include subtitles that maliciously misinterpreted different words in their chants that have resonated year after year.

"Some words, such as "mullah" and "Orya", a reference to a columnist, were doctored and twisted to other words that changed the content drastically, the organisers had added."

Part of what Pakistani activists termed was misinformation, the doctored videos and images had generated anger on social media, erupting into rallies — especially in federal capital Islamabad — to demand legal action against the Aurat March organisers.

Aurat March organisers had shared the original video clip from the rally wherein the correct words have been used and the correct subtitles provided.

The misinformation campaign was relentless that Aurat March organisers had to share a reminder that the "doctored videos are still available online and no action has been taken".

Shahzeb Khanzada, a seasoned political analyst and Geo News talk show host, had earlier covered in detail why the Aurat March was crucial for Pakistan and presented facts in light of the false propaganda against the Women's Day rally.







