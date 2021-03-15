Karachi blast CCTV footage shows masked man parking motorcycle that exploded

KARACHI: The CCTV footage of the blast that took place in the city's Orangi Town number 5 area on Monday shows a masked man parking the motorcycle that exploded, five minutes before the incident took place.

According to Geo News, the footage shows a masked man parking the motorcycle before it explodes exactly as a Rangers vehicle passes by it on a busy road in the area.



The explosion was so intense, as per eyewitnesses, that many people at the site were knocked to the ground.

The blast resulted in the martyrdom of one Rangers official while eight others, including two Rangers officials, were also injured in the blast.

According to the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU), the blast was caused by an explosive device installed inside the motorcycle.

A few among the eight injured in the blast suffered serious wounds. Rangers and police personnel had arrived shortly after the blast and cordoned off the area.