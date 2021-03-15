close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
Sci-Tech

Web Desk
March 15, 2021

Some iPhone users cannot use WhatsApp anymore

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 15, 2021
WhatsApp's icon can be seen on a phone's screen. — AFP/File

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has introduced an update and it is now available on App Store for iOS users, however, for some, it is a setback.

The new update — version 2.21.50 — that is available on App Stores does not support several iPhone models, WABetainfo said in a tweet.

WhatsApp Messenger beta 2.21.50 has dropped the support for iOS 9 — and this means people with iPhone 4s or older versions will not have access to the app anymore.

However, users with an iPhone 5 or updated models can continue to use the platform.

