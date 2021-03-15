KU postpones BCom Part I, II exams

Umaer Basha Institute of Information Technology at the Karachi University. — Facebook/kutimes/File

The Karachi University has postponed BCom Part I and II Annual Examinations 2020, the varsity said in a notification on Monday.

The development comes after the worsening coronavirus situation in the country. In the notification, the varsity said the decision was made after the Sindh government imposed coronavirus curbs.

The university, however, did not announce a future date for the exams. The papers had been scheduled to take place on March 22, with thousands of students preparing for them.