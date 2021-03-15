Kate Middleton quietly pays tribute to Sarah Everard

Kate Middleton visited the memorial in Clapham Common near Sarah Everard’s home in Brixton

Kate Middleton quietly paid a tribute to Sarah Everard on Sunday who was found dead in London on Friday.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited the memorial in Clapham Common near the 33-year-old’s home in Brixton after her remains were found on Friday, days after she went missing.

A source told People that the duchess wanted to pay her respects to Everard: "She wanted to pay her respects to Sarah and her family. She remembers what it felt like to walk around London at night."

Kate was spotted dropping flowers at the memorial site, as reported by The Mirror.

Everard was walking home on March 3 when she disappeared after which a police investigation was launched.

Remains of Everard’s remains found on Friday 50 miles from the place where she was last seen.

A serving police constable has been charged in court “with the kidnap and murder” of Everard, as per the Metropolitan Police.