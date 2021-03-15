PM Imran Khan kick starts olive plantation project in Nowshera

An olive plantation campaign has been launched by the federal government in Nowshera.

Prime Minister Imran Khan kick started the campaign on Monday.

7,500 olive saplings are being planted at Nowshera's Amangarh plantation site.

The government plans on planting 50 million olive trees in the country. It is a part of the 10 billion Tree Tsunami programme.

Amin Aslam, the adviser to PM on climate change, had earlier said that the programme has been developed for areas that face water shortages and droughts.



What is the olive plantation project?

KP MNA Kamran Bangash gave details about the olive plantation campaign on Twitter shortly after Prime Minister Imran Khan launched it.

He said that in a few years, the '#OliveTreeTsunami' will bring overhauling uplifts in multiple sectors of Pakistan.



He said the project will not only ward off the increased conversion of land into deserts, but a national resource of a healthy edible oil will emerge as well.

"Wild lives are also surely to be flourished back and the true biodiverse potential of Pakistan will be tapped into," the MNA wrote.



Olive is the national fruit of the barren KSA & Pakistan will soon become the biggest exporter of the fruit, he said.

Praising the premier, Bangash said PM Khan is giving Pakistan a new identity in the world for the best olive orchards.