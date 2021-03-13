Sharon Osbourne apologises after defending Piers Morgan on 'The Talk'

Sharon Osbourne took to Twitter and extended her support to Piers Morgan saying, 'I am with you'

Sharon Osbourne had a change of heart and apologised for her words wherein she defended her longtime friend Piers Morgan.



The X-Factor judge publicly issued an apology to the Black community of America for her defence of Piers Morgan on the panel talk-show The Talk.



Earlier, the 68-year-old television personality supported Morgan refuting claims he was racist saying: “I support him for his freedom of speech, and he's my friend."



Osbourne then went on to her Twitter and extended her support to the journalist: "I am with you. I stand by you".

However, the singer retracted her words and apologised to the Black community for defending Morgan in a long post.

"I have always been embraced with so much love & support from the black community & I have deep respect & love for the black community," she wrote.

"To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over," Osbourne went on. "There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast. I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us & will continue to learn, listen and do better," Osbourne added.