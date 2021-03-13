Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez started having troubles during lockdown, says source

A source revealed Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez started to drift apart amid lockdown

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's breakup came as a shock to everyone ever since they decided to part ways.



As revealed by sources, the two have been at outs with each other since three months now.

"They have been on the rocks for almost three months now. They've been trying to keep it together for the kids but everyone knew it wasn't going to work," an insider told E!News.



"They were going to buy a mega-mansion together and then that didn't happen, once they backed out of the deal all their friends down here [in Miami] knew," they added.

A separate source told the outlet that JLo and A-Rod started to drift apart amid lockdown.

"They started having problems during the lockdown. They did therapy together. They really worked on their relationship," the source said, after the COVID-19 pandemic halted the duo's wedding plans.