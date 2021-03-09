close
Tue Mar 09, 2021
March 9, 2021

Jada Pinkett Smith mocks Queen by joking about her ‘Red Table Talk’ appearance

Jada Pinkett Smith shared an edited photo with Queen Elizabeth Photoshopped on Smith’s mother

Jada Pinkett Smith made a snide remark aimed at Queen Elizabeth after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared their side of the story with Oprah Winfrey.

Taking to her official Instagram, Smith joked that Her Majesty should make an appearance on her talk show Red Table Talk to respond to the allegations made by the Duchess of Sussex against the royals.

Dropping an edited photo with Queen Elizabeth Photoshopped on Smith’s mother Adrienne Banfiled-Norris, Smith wrote: “I can’t wit ya’ll!!!!”



