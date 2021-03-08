Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting under the chairmanship of PDM chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman will be held in Islamabad today.



The meeting will decide the future strategy to oust the PTI-led government, according to the sources.

The agenda of the meeting includes reviewing the process of the vote of confidence sought and secured by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The meeting will also discuss a strategy for the Opposition's planned Long March, which is scheduled for March 26, and the election of the Senate chairman.

Previously, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had clarified that the Opposition's leaders and workers will not arrive in Islamabad for a short stay but will sit there and protest against the government till their demands are met.



A day earlier, the PML-N also held an important meeting to discuss plans related to the anti-government long march.

In addition, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Hamza Shahbaz also met to discuss important political developments, including the possibility of an in-house change in the Punjab Assembly.