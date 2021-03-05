Bail granted to 6 more lawyers in IHC attack case

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted bail to six lawyers in the Islamabad High Court attack case, Geo.tv reported.

Per the report, while the bail pleas of the six lawyers were accepted by the court, the bail plea of the District Bar Association's Secretary, Liaqat Manzoor Kamboh, was rejected.

Per the report, the ATC granted bail to Sardar Najam Abbas, Irfan Chaudhry, Advocate Khizar, Advocate Umar, Advocate Shoaib and Advocate Afshan, while each of them was ordered to submit a bond of Rs50,000.

So far, the ATC has granted bail to nine lawyers in the Islamabad High Court attack case.

Meanwhile, the newly-elected president of the High Court Bar Association Zahid Mahmood Raja, along with Liaqat Manzoor Kamboh, are still in jail.

Two other lawyers, namely Asadullah and Zafar Khokhar, also applied for bail, upon which the court has issued notices to the police to seek their response.

Contempt notices served to 17 lawyers after IHC building attack

Earlier in February, contempt of court notices had been served to 17 lawyers by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) after they barged into the court premises and vandalised it.

On February 8, lawyers in Islamabad vehemently protested the demolition of their chambers by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) at the Islamabad judicial complex.

A mob of lawyers smashed windows in the chief justice block, chanting slogans outside the IHC Chief Justice's office. A night before, the CDA had demolished illegal chambers set up by lawyers in the premises of the district and sessions court in Islamabad.



