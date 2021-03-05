Prince Philip continues treatment at King Edward VII Hospital

Prince Philip has returned to King Edward VII Hospital to continue his treatment following a successful heart operation.

Philip had undergone a heart procedure for a pre-existing condition at St Bartholomew's Hospital on Wednesday after he was transferred to a cardiac unit in London.

The Palace said in a statement: "Following The Duke of Edinburgh's successful procedure at St Bartholomew's Hospital on Wednesday, His Royal Highness has been transferred to King Edward VII's Hospital this morning. The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days."

Philip has now spent more than two weeks in the hospital, his longest ever stay, raising fears for his health because of his advanced age.

He will turn 100 on June 10.

The prince was first admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital in central London on February 16.

Buckingham Palace said initially that he was expected to stay there for a "few days" after walking in unaided.

Later, the palace said that he was being treated for an infection..

Philip had undergone a heart procedure for a pre-existing condition at St Bartholomew's Hospital on Wednesday after he was transferred to a cardiac unit in London.

The Palace said in a statement: "Following The Duke of Edinburgh's successful procedure at St Bartholomew's Hospital on Wednesday, His Royal Highness has been transferred to King Edward VII's Hospital this morning. The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days."

Philip has now spent more than two weeks in the hospital, his longest ever stay, raising fears for his health because of his advanced age.

He will turn 100 on June 10.

The prince was first admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital in central London on February 16.

Buckingham Palace said initially that he was expected to stay there for a "few days" after walking in unaided.

Later, the palace said that he was being treated for an infection.