Messages from unknown email address might contain malware, warns NITB

A representational image. — Twitter/NationalITBoard

The National Information Technology Board has asked internet users to refrain from downloading content sent from unknown email addresses, warning that it might contain malware.



The NITB, in a tweet, said "phishing emails" containing malware were propagated among officials of multiple organisations.

"RTF document chain infection is observed with the use of advanced persistence techniques," the NITB said.

"Avoid downloading documents from unknown email addresses," the board added.