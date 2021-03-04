Machine Gun Kelly’s drummer in hospital after hit-and-run, robbery

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The drummer for Machine Gun Kelly recently got robbed at gun point and hit over by a car near Hollywood Hills.
News regarding the incident was brought forward via a police report obtained by TMZ.
Per its findings the drummer was not robbed of thousands of dollars’ worth of items near Hollywood Hills at 8m on Tuesday and was even hit by a car at some point.