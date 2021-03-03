Zayn Malik's sister shuts down troll asking questions about her marriage

Zayn Malik's sister posted screenshots of an internet abuser saying mean things about her marriage

Zayn Malik’s sister Waliyha put a vile online troll in their place by calling them out publicly.



The 23-year-old posted screenshots of an internet abuser saying mean things about her marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Waliyha shut the troll by posting a screenshot of a message from them wherein they had wished she dies from coronavirus.

Waliyha slammed the abuser shut as she captioned the screenshot with berating words.

“Haters are my motivators,” she said. “You are pure jealous which means ur insecure, weak and obsessed. get a job or a boyfriend or maybe a friend or two [sic]."

Waliyha further wrote in her stories, “NOTHING YOU SAY EFFECTS ME OR MAKES ME FEEL SAD OR UPSET ABOUT MY LIFE tbh it makes me laugh to see how desperate you are to try and hurt people! [sic].”