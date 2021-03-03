Nick Jonas touches on how new song 'Spaceman' is inspired by Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas said in a recent interview that he felt 'disconnected' from Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas was inspired by the time spent away from his wife Priyanka Chopra while she was filming in Germany.



As a result, the Jonas Brothers singer came up with the idea of his new song 'Spaceman' and penned the lyrics of it.

Nick said in a recent interview that he felt 'disconnected' from his ladylove, while she was shooting for Matrix 4 in Germany.



"You know, I sort of started writing this record back in July. My wife was over in Germany, finishing up this little movie called The Matrix and I was like 'You know, I feel very disconnected from the world, first of all, and now my person.' And I just dug in writing it with Greg Kurstin (American record producer) and Mozella (American songwriter)," he said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Nick went on, "This year of being sort of disconnected from reality, disconnected from the world, and feeling like we're on our planet. And, you know, also obviously missing her at the time, as well, and then reconnecting with her. And then the main theme from this album, I think, is more than anything, is just about hopefulness for the future and seeing a brighter day ahead."