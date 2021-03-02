BTS gear up for their own KBS Talk Show feature

South Korean hotshots BTS are preparing for their performance on the KBS Talk Show for another live performance.

The talk show will focus on highlighting BTS’s message of hope during discussions and will feature a number of live performances as well.

Soompi admits that the production team believes “‘Let’s BTS’ will not only display BTS’s artistry as a global artist but also their individual stories as young men living through these times. There will be segments where they share deep conversations. Untold stories will unravel in various ways.”

“Special stages that are set apart from previous ones are in preparations. The special will be a chance to feel the power of the comfort they deliver through music.”