'Tell your fugitive uncle to return to Pakistan,' Shibli Faraz tells Hamza Shahbaz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, reacting to PML-N's celebrations following Hamza Shahbaz's release on bail from Kot Lakhpat Jail on Saturday, sought to give the party a sobering reminder that party supremo Nawaz Sharif is still an absconder from the law and must return to Pakistan.

"Hamza Shahbaz should tell his fugitive uncle to return to Pakistan," said Faraz, in a post on Twitter.

Criticising Hamza, he said that the PML-N leader is "behaving as if he's been acquitted".

"You are on bail right now and yet you are trumpeting your release as if you have been acquitted," the minister remarked.

"You should discuss matters of the court in the court, not in front of the media," he added.

In further criticism of the party and its time ruling the country, Faraz said that the party "bankrupted Pakistan" and "lined their pockets" in the process.

"Those who mercilessly sunk their teeth into the people's money are today claiming that not even a penny's worth of corruption was found against them," said the minister.

He added that those who "fixed the rates of eggs and chicken in their tenure" are "making tall claims" today.

Speaking of Maryam and Hamza, he said that the elders of their family had "promoted a culture of corruption" and "destroyed the country's morals".

Hamza Shahbaz was released today after spending 20 months in jail in relation to a money laundering investigation.

His release orders were issued by the accountability court's duty judge Akmal Khan after surety bonds deposited by the PML-N leader were verified.

A decision to grant him bail was given by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday after a two-member bench of the court heard his plea.

His plea was accepted and he was ordered to submit two surety bonds of Rs10 million each.

The PML-N leader had been arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on June 11, 2019, after the LHC rejected his interim bail in the Ramzan Sugar Mills and money laundering cases.