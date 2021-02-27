Actress who played Lagertha says 'Vikings' cast stuck with her for life

Katheryn Winnick has said 'Vikings' cast is a permanent part of her life and she keeps in touch with most of the actors who appeared in the historical TV series.

Winnick rose to international fame for her iconic role as Lagertha in TV series "Vikings".

Answering questions on a video call with her fans, the actress said: "They are stuck with me for life. They are my filmy after seven years of working on a show with them."

When asked whether she wants to play a superhero, she said, "I Would love to play superhero. Someone badass and fierce and cool with crazy superpowers."



