Royal family 'angry' at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's push back statement

Royal commentator detailed Palace's reaction to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's push back remark

Members of the royal family are boiling in fury after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued quite a retaliatory statement to Queen Elizabeth.



The matter ensued after the monarch decided to strip the duo of all royal titles and patronages, following their decision to step down.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex retorted saying 'service is universal' and that they will continue to work for Brits from across the pond.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams detailed the Palace's reaction to Harry and Meghan's remark.

He told Us Weekly, "We know they’re unhappy, I totally accept that. I’d like to see a more balanced approach. … The language used [and] to appear to lecture the queen … that sort of statement is very unhelpful, but what it showed is how angry they are."

“The queen has made it absolutely clear that they would always be welcome back if they had a change of heart. I don’t think anybody sees any chance of it [happening],” Fitzwilliam added. “If it happened, I think the royal family would be delighted.”