close
Wed Feb 24, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 24, 2021

Cardi B's video featuring Offset, daughter Kulture leaves fans swooning

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 24, 2021

Rapper Offset got fans gushing after he was seen in an adorable interaction with his daughter Kulture.

Taking to Instagram Story, his wife and rapper Cardi B shared an adorable video showing the father painting their  two-year-old daughter’s nails hot pink.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari, in 2018.

"He be entertaining her shenanigans," she wrote on the video.

"Is that pretty?" Offset asks, to which the toddler grins and nods.

"Pretty," she says.

Take a look:


Latest News

More From Entertainment