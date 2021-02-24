Cardi B's video featuring Offset, daughter Kulture leaves fans swooning

Rapper Offset got fans gushing after he was seen in an adorable interaction with his daughter Kulture.

Taking to Instagram Story, his wife and rapper Cardi B shared an adorable video showing the father painting their two-year-old daughter’s nails hot pink.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari, in 2018.

"He be entertaining her shenanigans," she wrote on the video.

"Is that pretty?" Offset asks, to which the toddler grins and nods.

"Pretty," she says.

