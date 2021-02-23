PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed shows 'friendly gesture' to Mohammad Hafeez

— Twitter

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators in a competitive match by nine wickets on Monday.



A tensed Gladiators' captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, as the players were headed back to the pavilion, showed "The Professor" Mohammad Hafeez a gesture of respect.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sarfaraz and Hafeez were involved in a Twitter spat a few days ago.

In the video, Sarfaraz, while heading back, asked Hafeez to go ahead and waited for him, in what seemed a sign of respect by the Gladiators' skipper.

The Twitter spat



The two had been embroiled in a Twitter spat after Hafeez praised Rizwan and said that he was the number one wicketkeeper in Pakistan.

Hafeez had taken an indirect jibe at Sarfaraz when he tweeted to appreciate Rizwan for his ton against South Africa and said, “Congratulations @iMRizwanPak on scoring T20 hundred. U r a Star shining star Wonder how long u need to prove that u r NO1 wicketkeeper/Batsman in Pakistan in all formats of the game”.

This prompted a response from Ahmed who has not been included in the playing XI.

“Hafeez bhai Sb, whoever has played for Pakistan from Imtiaz Ahmed, Wasim Bari, Tasleem Arif to Saleem Yousuf and from Moin Khan, Rashid Latif to Kamran Akmal and even Rizwan right now has always been number ONE for the country and have been respected accordingly,” he tweeted to Hafeez.



“Aur ayende bhee jisko bhee chance milega wo Pakistan ke liye number ONE hee huga. (And whoever is given a chance to play would be no 1 for Pakistan)," Sarfaraz had said.

Following the dispute, a report stated that PCB officials were upset with Sarfaraz and Hafeez over their exchange.

However, in a later interview, Sarfaraz denied there were any hostilities between the two, saying that he had always respected Hafeez and would continue to do so.

"I have no complaints against Mohammad Hafeez," Sarfaraz had said during a virtual press conference on Thursday. "He is my elder, I have always respected him and will continue to do so," added Sarfaraz.

