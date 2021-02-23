Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will be seeking a win to open their account on the points table.

Both teams lost their opening games.

Multan lost first game against Islamabad, while Peshawar lost to Lahore

KARACHI: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will be hoping to secure their first win in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after facing defeats in their respective opening games.

Wahab Riaz-led Zalmi had lost their opening game to Lahore Qalandars by four wickets. They failed to make an impact with the bat as three of their top four were out with single-figure scores. Although Ravi Bopara scored 50 off 44 balls the rest of Zalmi’s batting line up was not able to put up a good score.

Their bowlers tried well, specially Saqib Mehmood and Mujib ur Rehman, but they didn’t have enough runs on the scoreboard to defeat Lahore.

Riaz will definitely want some runs from his batsman in the upcoming match against Multan Sultan and get first points on the PSL 6 table.

The Sultans, on the other hand, lost to the Islamabad United by three wickets on Sunday night.

Even though, Mohammad Rizwan continued his good run but his runs were not enough to ensure that his side gets a defendable total due to late blitz by Lewis Gregory who took Islamabad United home. It was the Sultans’ fourth loss in a row in the PSL.

Sultans will, it seems, continue to pin their hopes on Rizwan’s form. He was the leading run-scorer during the recent series against South Africa and opened his PSL 6 account with 71 against Islamabad.

It remains to be seen whether Multan Sultans will show confidence in skills of Usman Qadir or not. The spinner was ignored for the first match against Islamabad and Sultans had to pay the price for that.

Head to Head

Of 6 matches played between the two sides so far, Zalmi has won only 2 while Sultans were on victorious side on four occasions.

Pitch condition

The wicket of National Stadium in Karachi has been supportive to both batsmen and bowlers and team winning the toss is likely to opt for the field as chasing has proven to be the way to victories in PSL.

SQUADS:

Peshawar Zalmi: Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Ibrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir Khan

Multan Sultans: Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr