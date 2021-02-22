PSL 2021: Hafeez, Fakhar help Lahore beat Sarfaraz's Gladiators

Lahore Qalandars' opener Fakhar Zaman and batsman Mohammad Hafeez smashed a partnership of 115 to lead their team to a nine-wicket victory against Quetta Gladiators.



The Gladiators, who batted first, scored a massive 178-6, thanks to Chris Gayle's 68 and captain Sarfaraz’s 40, however, the Qalandars never looked fazed by the sizable target during their run chase.

Fakhar Zaman (82) and Sohail Akhtar (21) got them 64 runs for the opening wicket before Hafeez’s scintillating innings of 73 off just 33 balls made sure that Lahore got the job done with 10 balls and nine wickets to spare.

Both the teams have faced each other 11 times with Qalandars winning six of the matches.

Squads:

Lahore Qalandars: Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Rashid Khan, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Daniyal

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Qais Ahmad, Anwar Ali, Saim Ayub, Tom Banton, Ben Cutting, Cameron Delport, Chris Gayle, Mohammad Hasnain, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Hassan Khan, Usman Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Abdul Nasir, Mohammad Nawaz, Faf du Plessis, Naseem Shah, Usman Khan Shinwari, Dale Steyn