PSL 2021: Islamabad United make comeback with 3-wicket victory against Multan Sultans

KARACHI: Multan Sultans, despite their best efforts, lost to Islamabad United on Sunday, in an exciting third match of the Pakistan Super League 2021, held at the National Stadium in Karachi.
United's Lewis Gregory's knock of 49 (not out) cemented victory for the side, that won by 3 wickets and six balls to spare. Alex Hales providing good support with 29 off 20 balls.
The side, after winning the toss, had decided to bowl first, leaving Multan Sultans to put up the match total, who managed to scrape together a respectable 151.
Sultans' Mohammad Rizwan stole the show in the first innings with his 71 off 53, but their bowling attack comprising Shahid Afridi and Carlos Brathwaite who took two deliveries each, and Mohammad Umar and Khushdil Shah, who took one each, remained unsuccessful in preventing United in chasing down the total.
Two time winners Islamabad United won the 2016 and 2018 PSL editions but finished at the bottom in the previous edition of PSL. They have brought Johan Botha on board as the head coach, who has replaced Misbah ul Haq and have also shuffled their roster hoping for a change of fortune.
Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Phil Salt (wk), Shadab Khan (capt), Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Lewis Gregory, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Zafar Gohar, Mohammad Waseem Jnr
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (capt&wk), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Umar, Sohaibullah