close
Sun Feb 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sports

Web Desk
February 21, 2021

PSL 2021: Islamabad United make comeback with 3-wicket victory against Multan Sultans

Sports

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 21, 2021
Islamabad United's Faheem Ashraf (L) celebrates with teammate the wicket of Multan Sultans' Chris Lynn (not pictured) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 21, 2021. — AFP/Asif Hassan

KARACHI: Multan Sultans, despite their best efforts, lost to Islamabad United on Sunday, in an exciting third match of the Pakistan Super League 2021, held at the National Stadium in Karachi.

United's Lewis Gregory's knock of 49 (not out) cemented victory for the side, that won by 3 wickets and six balls to spare. Alex Hales providing good support with 29 off 20 balls.

The side, after winning the toss, had decided to bowl first, leaving Multan Sultans to put up the match total, who managed to scrape together a respectable 151.

Sultans' Mohammad Rizwan stole the show in the first innings with his 71 off 53, but their bowling attack comprising Shahid Afridi and Carlos Brathwaite who took two deliveries each, and Mohammad Umar and Khushdil Shah, who took one each, remained unsuccessful in preventing United in chasing down the total.

Two time winners Islamabad United won the 2016 and 2018 PSL editions but finished at the bottom in the previous edition of PSL. They have brought Johan Botha on board as the head coach, who has replaced Misbah ul Haq and have also shuffled their roster hoping for a change of fortune.

Islamabad United complete squad, fixtures and match results

Squads

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Phil Salt (wk), Shadab Khan (capt), Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Lewis Gregory, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Zafar Gohar, Mohammad Waseem Jnr

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (capt&wk), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Umar, Sohaibullah

Latest News

More From Sports