PSL 2021: Islamabad United make comeback with 3-wicket victory against Multan Sultans

Islamabad United's Faheem Ashraf (L) celebrates with teammate the wicket of Multan Sultans' Chris Lynn (not pictured) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 21, 2021. — AFP/Asif Hassan

KARACHI: Multan Sultans, despite their best efforts, lost to Islamabad United on Sunday, in an exciting third match of the Pakistan Super League 2021, held at the National Stadium in Karachi.

United's Lewis Gregory's knock of 49 (not out) cemented victory for the side, that won by 3 wickets and six balls to spare. Alex Hales providing good support with 29 off 20 balls.

The side, after winning the toss, had decided to bowl first, leaving Multan Sultans to put up the match total, who managed to scrape together a respectable 151.



Sultans' Mohammad Rizwan stole the show in the first innings with his 71 off 53, but their bowling attack comprising Shahid Afridi and Carlos Brathwaite who took two deliveries each, and Mohammad Umar and Khushdil Shah, who took one each, remained unsuccessful in preventing United in chasing down the total.

Two time winners Islamabad United won the 2016 and 2018 PSL editions but finished at the bottom in the previous edition of PSL. They have brought Johan Botha on board as the head coach, who has replaced Misbah ul Haq and have also shuffled their roster hoping for a change of fortune.



Islamabad United complete squad, fixtures and match results



Squads