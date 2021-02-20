PSL 2021 opening ceremony: Live updates

— PSL/File

Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth edition will kick off with a glittering opening ceremony to celebrate the country's biggest T20 tournament.



The ceremony will start at 6:45pm.

"The first four ceremonies were held at the Dubai International Stadium while the 2020 opening ceremony was staged at the National Stadium Karachi and the same venue will play host to the 2021 ceremony," the PCB said.



Atif Aslam, rapper Imran Khan, and model Humaima Malik will be present alongside the PSL 2021 anthem stars — Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, and Young Stunners — for the opening ceremony.

