Kings Kings face off against Quetta Gladiators to kick off PSL 2021

KARACHI: Defending champions Karachi Kings will lock horns with former champions Quetta Gladiators in the opening match of Pakistan Super League 2021 which will take place at the National Stadium today. The match begins at 8pm.



Gladiators, who failed to make it to the play-offs last season, finishing fifth in the round robin league stage, have got ample resources to make up for their last season’s failure. The Sarfraz Ahmad-led side look balanced, featuring Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, Cameron Delport and Azam Khan.

Gayle will return to West Indies after playing three initial matches due to a national commitment, a Gladiators source told this correspondent on Friday. “Yes, after a national commitment he will join us again for the Lahore leg,” the source said.

Former South Africa Test captain Faf Du Plessis has already been roped in as Gayle’s partial replacement.

With Dale Steyn not available for initial two matches due to his domestic engagement, Gladiators will depend on their young pace battery featuring the last season’s highly impressive Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Shinwari and Naseem Shah.

Gladiators also have some dangerous allrounders in Australia’s Ben Cutting, Anwar Ali and Mohammad Nawaz. There are two leggies in the squad, Afghanistan’s Qais Ahmad and Zahid Mahmood.

Besides having won the event once, Gladiators also remained runners-up two times.



In the PSL so far Gladiators have played ten matches against Karachi Kings, winning seven and losing just three. This will give them a psychological edge over the Kings.

Babar Azam leads the batting pack for Kings who also feature Colin Ingram, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Chadwick Walton, Joe Klarke, Australian allrounder Dan Christian and skipper Imad Wasim.



Left-arm seasoned pacer Mohammad Amir will lead the bowling which also carries Arshad Iqbal, Waqas Maqsood and Aamir Yamin.

Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza will be the on-field umpires for the Saturday’s opener, Rashid Riaz will be the third umpire, Asif Yaqoob the fourth umpire and former Sri Lankan opener Roshan Mahanama will deliver his services as the match referee.

Comprehensive security arrangements have been made for conducting the event. Only 7,500 fans will be able to witness the matches at NSK.

Squads:

Karachi Kings: Amir Yamin (gold); Arshad Iqbal (emerging); Babar Azam (platinum); Colin Ingram (platinum, traded from Islamabad United); Chadwick Walton (gold); Dan Christian (diamond); Danish Aziz (silver); Imad Wasim (diamond, successful relation request); Joe Clarke (silver); Mohammad Amir (platinum); Mohammad Nabi (diamond); Mohammad Ilyas (silver); Noor Ahmed (supplementary); Sharjeel Khan (gold), Qasim Akram (emerging); Waqas Maqsood (silver, brand ambassador); Zeeshan Malik (silver)

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Qais Ahmad, Anwar Ali, Saim Ayub, Tom Banton, Ben Cutting, Cameron Delport, Chris Gayle, Mohammad Hasnain, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Hassan Khan, Usman Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Abdul Nasir, Mohammad Nawaz, Faf du Plessis, Naseem Shah, Usman Khan Shinwari, Dale Steyn.