Queen Elizabeth ‘fed up’ of Harry, Meghan Markle as they ‘cross red lines’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have reportedly ruffled the feathers of Queen Elizabeth II with their recent acts.



Royal expert and author Angela Levin made this claim, adding that the monarch was “fed up” of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their decision to have a chat with Oprah Winfrey was “too risky.”

Talking to BBC News, Levin said: "I think that the Queen brought it forward from the end of March because she's jolly fed up of their behaviour.”

"I think the last two things that they've done have really upset her enormously and even though her husband who she has been with for so long and that's a priority, she just felt she couldn't let it go on any longer. We saw the same with Diana and Charles when they spoke on TV and it was awfully embarrassing what they revealed and she suddenly went down and said, 'right you have got to get divorced'.”

"Two weeks later they were negotiating the deal. I think she's very tolerant, not a micro-manager and then you cross a red line and they have crossed it. They must know that,” she continued.

"I think going on Oprah and having a tell-all discussion is too risky for a member of the Royal Family. I think especially if Meghan is talking mainly which we are led to believe,” she added.