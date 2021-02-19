close
Fri Feb 19, 2021
Sports

Web Desk
February 19, 2021

PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi complete squad, fixtures and match results

Sports

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 19, 2021
The logo of Peshawar Zalmi.

KARACHI: The sixth edition of Pakistan Super League is  scheduled to begin from February 20 at the National Stadium.

This year, the entire season of the PSL is being played at two venues -Karachi and Lahore - due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's the schedule, timings and venues of   Peshawar Zalmi's matches:

DateTimeTeamVenueResults
21 Feb2pmLahore QalandarsKarachi-
23 Feb7pmMultan SultansKarachi-
26 Feb8pmQuetta GladiatorsKarachi-
27 Feb8pmIslamabad UnitedKarachi
-
3 March2pmKarachi KingsKarachi-
6 March7pmLahore Qalandars
Karachi-
10 March7pmKarachi Kings
Lahore-
12 March3pmMultan Sultans
Lahore
-
14 March2pmQuetta Gladiators
Lahore
-
15 March7pmIslamabad United
Lahore
-

Each team has five foreign players and 11 local ones in their 18-member squads.

Peshawar Zalmi squad: Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, David Miller, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bopara, Saqib Mahmood, Sherfane Rutherford, Umaid Asif, Tom-Kohler Cadmore

