PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi complete squad, fixtures and match results

KARACHI: The sixth edition of Pakistan Super League is scheduled to begin from February 20 at the National Stadium.
This year, the entire season of the PSL is being played at two venues -Karachi and Lahore - due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here's the schedule, timings and venues of Peshawar Zalmi's matches:
|Date
|Time
|Team
|Venue
|Results
|21 Feb
|2pm
|Lahore Qalandars
|Karachi
|-
|23 Feb
|7pm
|Multan Sultans
|Karachi
|-
|26 Feb
|8pm
|Quetta Gladiators
|Karachi
|-
|27 Feb
|8pm
|Islamabad United
|Karachi
|-
|3 March
|2pm
|Karachi Kings
|Karachi
|-
|6 March
|7pm
|Lahore Qalandars
|Karachi
|-
|10 March
|7pm
|Karachi Kings
|Lahore
|-
|12 March
|3pm
|Multan Sultans
|Lahore
|-
|14 March
|2pm
|Quetta Gladiators
|Lahore
|-
|15 March
|7pm
|Islamabad United
|Lahore
|-
Each team has five foreign players and 11 local ones in their 18-member squads.
Peshawar Zalmi squad: Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, David Miller, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bopara, Saqib Mahmood, Sherfane Rutherford, Umaid Asif, Tom-Kohler Cadmore