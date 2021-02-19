PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi complete squad, fixtures and match results

The logo of Peshawar Zalmi.

KARACHI: The sixth edition of Pakistan Super League is scheduled to begin from February 20 at the National Stadium.

This year, the entire season of the PSL is being played at two venues -Karachi and Lahore - due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's the schedule, timings and venues of Peshawar Zalmi's matches:



Date Time Team Venue Results 21 Feb 2pm Lahore Qalandars Karachi - 23 Feb 7pm Multan Sultans Karachi - 26 Feb 8pm Quetta Gladiators Karachi -

27 Feb 8pm Islamabad United Karachi

-

3 March 2pm Karachi Kings Karachi -

6 March 7pm Lahore Qalandars

Karachi -

10 March 7pm Karachi Kings

Lahore -

12 March 3pm Multan Sultans

Lahore

-

14 March 2pm Quetta Gladiators

Lahore

-

15 March 7pm Islamabad United

Lahore

-



Each team has five foreign players and 11 local ones in their 18-member squads.

Peshawar Zalmi squad: Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, David Miller, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bopara, Saqib Mahmood, Sherfane Rutherford, Umaid Asif, Tom-Kohler Cadmore