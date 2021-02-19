'Dirilis:Ertugrul' actor Celal Al hints at new TV series

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish actor Celal Al on Wednesday used his Instagram account to tease fans with a picture from his upcoming project.
"Coming soon," he captioned his picture without sharing much details about the TV series.
Celal Al rose to fame for his role as Abdul Rehman Alp in hit TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul".
The actor recently visited Pakistan and often captions his social media posts in Urdu language.