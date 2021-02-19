close
Thu Feb 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 19, 2021

'Dirilis:Ertugrul' actor Celal Al hints at new TV series

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 19, 2021

Turkish actor Celal Al on Wednesday used his Instagram account to tease fans with a picture from his upcoming project.

"Coming soon," he captioned his picture without sharing much details about the TV series.

Celal Al rose to fame for his role as Abdul Rehman Alp in hit TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

The actor recently visited Pakistan and often captions his social media posts in Urdu language.

Latest News

More From Entertainment