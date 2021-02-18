Kourtney Kardashian was eager to announce romance with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian’s new found fairytale romance is an upgrade of a long-term friendship

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently transformed their long-term friendship into a happy fairytale.



The Poosh founder has been friends with Blink-182 drummer for an extensive amount of time until recently romance sparked between the two.

An insider tells that Barker has dotted on Kourtney for a while now, but the reality star has only recently opened herself to the possibility of dating her friend.

According to a close friend of the couple, they have been “dating for about a month or two” but decided to keep their romance out of the limelight.

"They've been friends for a long time, but it's turned romantic,” the source added.

On Valentine’s Day, Kourtney posted a picture of the couple holding hands and Barker shared it on his story.

"Kourtney is very happy with Travis. She wanted to confirm their relationship, because it's something positive," a close friend has confided in PEOPLE.