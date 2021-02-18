Deepika Padukone jumps on Dananeer Mobeen's 'pawri ho rahi hai' bandwagon

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has jumped on the ‘pawri’ bandwagon that has taken Pakistani social media by storm.
In a post of Instagram, the stunner shared a fan made reiteration of the pawri meme which features adorable childhood photos of her.
Deepika certainly had a good laugh as she captioned the post "who made this?" with laughing emojis.
"Ye hum hain [this is me], Ye hamara ghoda hain [this is my horse], aur ye hamari pawri ho rahi hain [And I am having a party]," the post read.
Take a look: