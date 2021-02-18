Sarfaraz Ahmed discusses spat with Hafeez, says Rizwan isn't his opponent

Sarfaraz says he has no hostility towards Hafeez

A Twitter spat between Sarfaraz and Hafeez had reportedly upset the PCB management



Former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed spoke about his earlier Twitter spat with Mohammad Hafeez, adding that wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan is not his opponent.

The wicketkeeper was addressing a press conference where he dismissed speculation that there were any hostilities between him and Hafeez. Sarfaraz said that he had always respected Hafeez and would continue to do so.

Sarfaraz clarified that he did not consider Mohammad Rizwan his opponent.

On the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, the former Pakistan captain said this time, Chris Gayle was in his team hence he hoped for better results.

Sarfaraz said there was no added pressure on him, adding that he would try to bat in the upper order during the tournament.

The controversy began when Hafeez took an indirect jibe at Sarfaraz earlier this month when he tweeted to appreciate Rizwan for his ton and said, “Congratulations @iMRizwanPak on scoring T20 hundred. U r a Star shining star Wonder how long u need to prove that u r NO1 wicketkeeper/Batsman in Pakistan in all formats of the game”.



Sarfaraz wasn't happy.

Ahmed noted that everyone is behind Rizwan and wished he plays many more amazing innings for Pakistan.

The former skipper also urged Hafeez to not create divisions. “We expect nothing but positiveness coming from an international player who has played so many games for Pakistan.”

Former players and experts have also been commenting on the matter since Rizwan emerged as a pillar for the cricket team and rescued it at different occasions.