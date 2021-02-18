Watch: When Shoaib Akhtar shocked Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar

It has been 22 years since former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar shattered the stumps of Indian batting greats Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar in successive deliveries during an India vs Pakistan match at Kolkata.

Taking to Instagram, Shoaib shared the video of the amazing feat in which he can be seen making use of his almost-unplayable reverse swing with pace to send the stumps flying behind Dravid.

In walked Tendulkar and Shoaib made short work of the man dubbed as "The Little Master", sending his bails flying right on the first delivery.

"22 years ago... 22 years ago, On this day! What memories...," wrote Akhtar on Instagram.

It was February 21 when the Rawalpindi Express clean bowled a well-set Rahul Dravid, who had scored 24 runs from 93 balls. In walked Sachin Tendulkar, India's most dangerous batsman.



However, Pakistani fans across the globe jumped with joy when Akhtar struck on the very first delivery, bowling a stunner to Tendulkar and bowling him out on the very first delivery.

Elated, the former speedster can be seen falling to the ground in jubilation as Tendulkar walks off, leaving the shattered stumps behind.

Akhtar was the pick of the Pakistani bowlers in that inning, picking up four wickets in the first and the second innings. Pakistan went on to win that Test match against India by 46 runs.